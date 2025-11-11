Legendary John Cena completes WWE Grand Slam

John Cena etched another golden chapter into his storied WWE legacy on Monday Night RAW, defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

This was the only major title that had eluded him throughout his two-decade-long career.

With this victory, the 48-year-old icon officially joins WWE’s elite list of Grand Slam Champions, becoming the 25th Superstar in history to have won the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships at least once.

The high-stakes showdown between Cena and Mysterio delivered everything fans expected: drama, controversy, and a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Mysterio, who entered the night as the reigning Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania, employed every trick in the book, including a submission that went unnoticed by the referee.

But John Cena, fueled by experience and emotion, weathered the storm and turned the bout around in classic fashion.

The decisive moment came when Mysterio attempted his signature Frog Splash, only for Cena to counter with a perfectly timed Attitude Adjustment (AA) that secured the three-count and sent the Boston crowd into a frenzy.

The win carried special meaning for Cena, who had never previously competed for the Intercontinental Championship on televised programming, his only prior attempts coming at untelevised live events.

Monday’s match, therefore, wasn’t just about the gold; it was about completing the final piece of his WWE puzzle.

In the buildup to the match, Mysterio had mocked Cena’s farewell run, calling himself “the future” while labeling Cena “the past.”

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque responded by sanctioning the bout, giving fans a generational clash that ended with an emotional and defining victory for one of wrestling’s greatest ever.

Cena now joins an iconic group of Grand Slam Champions that includes the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero — cementing his place, once again, among the all-time greats.