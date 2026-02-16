Leicester Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Leicester UK | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Leicester United Kingdom

Leicester’s vibrant and multicultural Muslim community, home to prominent mosques like Leicester Central Mosque, Masjid Umar, and Green Lane Masjid, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GMT (no DST shift during February–March 2026 in the UK). These timings assist families, students, and workers in planning Sahur, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars throughout the holy month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the UK (including Leicester) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, subject to moon sighting by local bodies like Leicester Central Mosque, Muslim World League method, or mosque announcements). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as timesprayer.com, IslamicFinder, AlAdhan patterns (adjusted for Leicester’s coordinates), and local references like Islamic Relief UK and mosque timetables. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments (e.g., later Fajr for caution in some timetables). Always confirm with your local mosque.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Leicester with Sehri and Iftar timings:

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:17 am 5:23 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:15 am 5:25 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:13 am 5:27 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:11 am 5:28 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:09 am 5:30 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:07 am 5:31 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:05 am 5:33 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:03 am 5:34 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:01 am 5:36 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 4:59 am 5:37 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 4:57 am 5:39 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 4:55 am 5:40 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 4:53 am 5:42 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 4:51 am 5:43 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 4:49 am 5:45 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 4:47 am 5:46 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 4:45 am 5:48 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 4:43 am 5:49 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 4:41 am 5:51 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 4:39 am 5:52 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 4:37 am 5:54 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 4:35 am 5:55 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 4:33 am 5:57 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 4:31 am 5:58 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 4:29 am 6:00 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 4:27 am 6:01 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 4:25 am 6:03 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 4:23 am 6:04 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 4:21 am 6:06 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 4:19 am 6:07 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in the Midlands. Leicester’s timings are typically similar to nearby Birmingham but adjusted for its latitude.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Leicester and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!