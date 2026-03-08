Lens close in on PSG with win over lowly Metz

Lens clawed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after beating bottom side Metz 3-0 to relaunch their unexpected title challenge.

Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid drilled in the opening goal late in the first half and Florian Thauvin doubled the lead for Lens immediately after the break.

Amadou Haidara wrapped up the victory on 52 minutes as Lens won for the first time in three matches to relaunch their pursuit of PSG, who lost 3-1 at home to Monaco on Friday.

Metz, who beat Lens earlier in the season, stay rooted to the foot of the table and have not won in the league since November, taking only two points from their last 13 matches.

On Saturday, Marseille avenged their midweek French Cup elimination by Toulouse, as Mason Greenwood scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win.

Lyon can reclaim third place from Marseille later on Sunday with a win over Paris FC.