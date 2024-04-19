Leonardo Di Caprio as Superman villain?

Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio was considered to play the iconic villain in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

During a podcast, Snyder revealed that he had asked DiCaprio to play the villain role of “Lex Luther” in the movie, the Economic Times reported.

The role, which ultimately went to Jesse Eisenberg, was first offered to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Released in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio played the role of Calvin Candie in 2012 “Django Unchained,” one of the few villain characters he has played in his career.

According to Zack Synder, he held a meeting with DiCaprio during which the Oscar winner shared several ideas about the project.

“He had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting. I think, in the end, he was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ But he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character,” Snyder said.

He revealed that the fight between Superman and Justice League stemmed from an idea that DiCaprio shared with him during the meeting.

“In a lot of ways, I think he was the one that mentioned to me this idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point,” Synder added.

Snyder’s latest movie is Netflix’s “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver”, the follow-up to his 2023 movie “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”.