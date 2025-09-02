Leonardo DiCaprio puts Vittoria Ceretti romance at risk with 50th birthday vow

Hollywood insiders believe that Leonardo DiCaprio could risk his romance with the much younger Vittoria Ceretti, as the superstar has vowed to be more ‘honest and upfront’, onward his 50th birthday.

For the unversed, Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio, who turned 50 last November, has vowed to be more honest in his life onward. In an interview with a foreign publication, he affirmed, “Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”

Seeking inspiration from his mother, to spend no time ‘trying to fake’ things, DiCaprio said, “You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.”

“Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, the professional – it’s that you don’t want to waste your time any more,” he maintained.

While he seems ready to move past any ‘personal or professional relationship’ with the vow, the first person the ‘Titanic’ star could lose is believed to be his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 27, the Italian supermodel he has been dating since 2023.

According to an insider, “Leo has always cherished clarity in his life, but now he’s unapologetically direct. That can ruffle feathers – even with someone who cares for him deeply like Vittoria.”

Meanwhile, another source close to DiCaprio added, “Vittoria isn’t looking for anything complicated, but she doesn’t do games either. But if Leo starts being brutally honest about everything, that honesty might backfire if it’s not tempered with care.”

Per a tipster, his new honesty ‘probably includes the fact that he is a commitment and marriage-phobe who doesn’t want kids’. “These things could be a deal-breaker for Vittoria,” the person divulged.

