Leopard attack in Parachinar leaves two injured

The Wildlife Department officials captured a wild leopard who injured two people in the Parachinar’s vegetable market, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the wild animal entered vegetable market in Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital, the officials added.

Leopards are known to make appearances now and then in areas near mountains.

Last year, a rare-breed leopard was mysteriously found dead in Islamabad’s Margalla hills.

The dead leopard found in a ravine in Sinyari adjacent to Kalinjer behind the Navel Defence Complex was believed to be 10 years old.

It is being said that the leopard was killed by unidentified men, but no confirmation has been made so far in this context.