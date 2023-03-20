Leopard found dead at Islamabad’s Margalla hills

ISLAMABAD: A leopard was found dead at Margalla hills in Islamabad, citing Wildlife officials, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the bullet-riddled body of a leopard was found in the Shahdira valley of Margalla hills National Park. Wildlife officials are investigating the matter from various aspects including from the man who was filming the dead leopard.

According to the initial report, the leopard was hit with 11 bullets.

Last year, a rare-breed leopard was mysteriously found dead in Islamabad’s Margalla hills.

The dead leopard found in a ravine in Sinyari adjacent to Kalinjer behind the Navel Defence Complex was believed to be 10 years old.

It is being said that the leopard was killed by unidentified men, but no confirmation has been made so far in this context.

In a video clip, the staff of wildlife is seen at the spot shifting the body of the leopard to the centre.

