Leopard found dead in Margalla hills

ISLAMABAD: A rare-breed leopard was mysteriously found dead in Islamabad’s Margalla hills on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting Wildlife officials.

The dead leopard found in a ravine in Sinyari adjacent to Kalinjer behind the Navel Defence Complex was believed to be 10 years old.

It is being said that the leopard was killed by unidentified men, but no confirmation has been made so far in this context.

In a video clip, the staff of wildlife is seen at the spot shifting the body of the leopard to the centre.

“We are waiting for the toxin report to return from a local government veterinary hospital to avoid speculation and before accusing someone,” the officials said.

Earlier in February, one leopard was killed in a village in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson Rina S. Khan Satti said.

