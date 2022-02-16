VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard stuck in plastic container rescued!

THANE: Forest officials in India’s Maharashtra state rescued a cub with its head stuck in a plastic container after a passerby shared a video of the struggling big cat over social media.

The cub was spotted by a passerby on Sunday night near Badlapur village of Thane district Maharashtra. The leopard’s head was stuck in the plastic container for over 48 hours.

Forest officials started to search for the leopard after the video of the cub started doing rounds over social media. After a thorough search by the forest officials, volunteers and locals, the leopard cub was found and freed from the plastic container that had gripped his head for the past two days. The cub was not only unable to eat or drink anything but could not even breathe properly due to the plastic container.

The passerby that spotted the leopard first had also filmed him from his car in which the cub could be seen to struggle to get his head out of the container.

Watch:

Irresponsible behaviour of tourist and people venturing into forest to party is posing a grave threat to the wild animals. A Leopard with its head stuck inside a plastic jar was spotted near Badlapur in Thane district. @MahaForest has begun the search operation. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/2O0CIYcSYT — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) February 15, 2022

