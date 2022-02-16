Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard stuck in plastic container rescued!

test

THANE: Forest officials in India’s Maharashtra state rescued a cub with its head stuck in a plastic container after a passerby shared a video of the struggling big cat over social media. 

The cub was spotted by a passerby on Sunday night near Badlapur village of Thane district Maharashtra. The leopard’s head was stuck in the plastic container for over 48 hours.

Forest officials started to search for the leopard after the video of the cub started doing rounds over social media. After a thorough search by the forest officials, volunteers and locals, the leopard cub was found and freed from the plastic container that had gripped his head for the past two days. The cub was not only unable to eat or drink anything but could not even breathe properly due to the plastic container.

The passerby that spotted the leopard first had also filmed him from his car in which the cub could be seen to struggle to get his head out of the container.

Watch:

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.