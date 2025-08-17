Video replay: Lerone Murphy puts Aaron Pico down cold at UFC 319

UFC 319 delivered another highlight finish when Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico with a spinning back elbow. The co-main event ended in the first round at 3:21, giving Murphy a perfect statement win in Chicago.

The fight between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico began with fast pressure. Pico came forward quickly, landing jabs and body shots while also scoring takedowns. Murphy, however, recovered each time and stayed calm under the attack.

As Aaron Pico pushed forward again, Lerone Murphy landed a sharp high knee and then followed with a brutal spinning back elbow.

The strike ended the contest instantly, leaving Pico on the canvas as the referee stopped the fight. It was one of the most dramatic moments of UFC 319.

LERONE MURPHY WITH ONE OF THE MOST INSANE KO’S YOU WILL EVER SEE OVER AARON PICO #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/9FwlzpTo9y — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 17, 2025

With this win, Lerone Murphy extended his record and proved himself as a dangerous contender in the featherweight division.

Aaron Pico, despite an aggressive start, suffered another setback. UFC 319 will be remembered for Murphy’s devastating strike and his rise in the division.

UFC 319 in Chicago ended with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis in a dominant performance. Chimaev won the UFC middleweight championship by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring 50-44.

Khamzat Chimaev took Dricus du Plessis down within seconds of the opening round and controlled the fight from start to finish.

The figures from UFC 319 showed the gap between the two fighters. Khamzat Chimaev landed 529 strikes compared to only 45 for Dricus du Plessis.

He also secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the ground for more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight.

Other UFC 319 Highlights

UFC 319 delivered big moments outside the main event. Carlos Prates knocked out Geoff Neal with a spinning back elbow in the final second of the first round.

Soon after, Lerone Murphy repeated the move against Aaron Pico, giving UFC 319 two spectacular knockouts of the same type on the same night.

Michael Page also claimed a decision win over Jared Cannonier, while Tim Elliott submitted Kai Asakura.

On the prelims, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Loopy Godinez, Alex Hernandez, and Drakkar Klose were among the winners. Joseph Morales also scored a submission victory in the early fights.