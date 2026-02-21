LESCO takes important decision regarding electricity bills

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced that electricity bills payment will no longer be accepted through post offices from 1st April 2026.

The LESCO authorities have advised consumers to use QR codes, banks, and other authorised payment channels to ensure timely payments.

LESCO said adopting alternative payment methods will help customers avoid any inconvenience and delays.

The utility described the move as an important step to improve services and streamline the billing system for consumers.

Lesco revises billing policy for net-metering consumers

Lesco has revised its billing policy for the net metering consumers on the instructions of the Ministry of Energy.

The net metering billing mechanism of the company has been changed, and export rate of the net metering consumers has been slashed by 66 paisas.

The IT directorate of Lesco has issued notification to the effect.

The per unit export rate has now been slashed from Rs 25.98 to be fixed at Rs 25.32 per unit.

The new billing policy will come into effect from the billing cycle of January 2026.

According to the company’s notification, export units exceeding the approved capacity will not be allowed and exceed export units will be restricted according to the D.G. capacity.