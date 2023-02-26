LESCO chairman bans use of ACs in offices

LAHORE: Following the austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief has banned use of ACs in the company’s offices, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting sources.

The sources said the LESCO chief has also banned the purchase of big vehicles and the officials have been directed to travel in their personal vehicles.

Furthermore, the officials have been asked to use the office’s vehicles only for official work.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures and directed the ministers to enforce them strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif announces austerity measures

The prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

Comments