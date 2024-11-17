Major update for people seeking employment in LESCO

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has officially ceased the practice of hiring employees and officers permanently, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing well-informed sources.

Sources revealed that engineers who have been working for several years also will not be regularized under this new policy. Moving forward, all new recruitments will be made on a contractual basis, they added.

Furthermore, it has been decided that all benefits and allowances for LESCO officers will now be integrated into their salaries. However, employees will not be entitled to additional benefits upon retirement or resignation.

The decision has reportedly been implemented by the LESCO Board of Governors. Despite these changes, several key positions, including those for linemen, ALM, and others, remain vacant.

Separately, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 155,480 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 413 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 152,434 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,586 accused have been arrested.

The LESCO has so far charged a total of 164,692,332 detection units worth Rs. 6,104,484,571 to all the power pilferers.