LESCO increases new electricity connection fees to Rs63,450

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has increased the fees for new connection, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to notification issued by the LESCO administration, the demand notice fee for three-phase meter has been jacked up to Rs63,450 from Rs33,500.

The new fees will come into effect from July 1, according to the notification.

Steps to apply for the LESCO new connection

1. You can visit the given link (http://www.enc.com.pk/) to start the application process.

2. During form submission you are required to submit the below information:

Choose one of your connection type from: Domestic, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Tubewell, Temporary, General Services, Residential Colonies, Street Light.

3. You will also require to submit property details where you want to install the new electricity connection.

4. After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form

5. Need to printout of your submitted application form

6. Attach all mentioned documents with this application

7. Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office

8. LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info

9. Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank

10. After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process

11. In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection