Checkout latest meter fee for LESCO connection in winters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), a government-owned electric distribution firm, provides electricity connections to domestic and commercial consumers across its service areas.

To apply for a new electricity connection within LESCO’s jurisdiction, consumers must follow an online application process.

The estimated fee for a new single phase meter connection is Rs7,240, although consumers are advised to contact the relevant office for confirmation. In certain sub-divisions of Lahore, LESCO charges between Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 for a new single-phase meter connection during the winter season.

The fee may vary in other districts and is expected to rise in the summer due to increased electricity demand.

LESCO New Connection Procedure

Begin by visiting the official application link: http://www.enc.com.pk/.

Fill in the necessary details, such as National Tax Number (NTC), connection type, CNIC number, minimum load, and premises address.

Provide property details where the new connection will be installed.

Complete the form and upload all required documents.

Print the submitted application form.

Attach the necessary documents to the printed application.

Submit the complete file, including the application form and documents, to the relevant office.

LESCO will issue a demand notice after verifying the information and documents.

Pay the amount mentioned in the demand notice to the designated bank.

Submit a copy of the payment receipt to the concerned office.

After payment verification, the final step will involve the installation of the new connection.