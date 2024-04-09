LESCO officials refuse to appear before FIA in overbilling probe

LAHORE: The superintendent engineers (SEs) of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) failed to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the overbilling probe, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the LESCO and FIA remain at odds as the seven SEs, the agency had summoned today (Tuesday) for investigations, did not appear before the probe team.

The officers told the FIA that they would submit their response through their lawyers after Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, the SEs maintained that the issues relating to overbilling can only be investigated by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

Similarly, LESCO officials said that the FIA had no authority to look into such matters while the officials of the company were concerned after an official was arrested recently.

Last month, the FIA launched a probe into overbilling by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in Lahore’s Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

In February, the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) initiated action against overbilling in the LESCO region.

As per details, the NEPRA sought complete data on overbilling from all divisions falling in the LESCO region till February 27.

The authority vowed to take action against XENs in light of the report, while filed officers found involved in overbilling will be removed from their posts.

Last year in December, the power division confessed to overbilling consumers, changing their slabs and damaging meters.

The initial report on the NEPRA investigation report revealed concerning findings, indicating that over 4.5 million consumers received bills exceeding 31 days. Additionally, a staggering 381,510 damaged meters have resulted in excessive bills.