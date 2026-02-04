Lesco revises billing policy for net-metering consumers

LAHORE: Lesco has revised its billing policy for the net metering consumers on the instructions of the Ministry of Energy.

The net metering billing mechanism of the company has been changed, and export rate of the net metering consumers has been slashed by 66 paisas.

The IT directorate of Lesco has issued notification to the effect.

The per unit export rate has now been slashed from Rs 25.98 to be fixed at Rs 25.32 per unit.

The new billing policy will come into effect from the billing cycle of January 2026.

According to the company’s notification, export units exceeding the approved capacity will not be allowed and exceed export units will be restricted according to the D.G. capacity.

Pakistan revised its net metering policy for solar consumers across the country, following consultations with key stakeholders, and approved by the Ministry of Energy.