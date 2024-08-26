LESCO staff loses both arms after electric shock

CHANGA MANGA: A Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) staff lost both arms after receiving an electric shock while repairing 11KV power wires in Changa Manga, Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, Nasir who was working to repair 11kv wires received an electric shock after which he was rushed to the hospital.

After examination, the doctors decided to cut both his arms to save his life after electric shock. LESCO staff said he was working at Sidha feeder on the orders of SDO Amjad.

He alleged that he was asked that the electricity supply was suspended from the grid, but actually, it was on, that that left him injured.