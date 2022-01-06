Lesser vaccination rate causing more Omicron variant cases: official

KARACHI: Lesser rate of Covid-19 vaccination in the city enhancing Omicron variant cases, quoting a medical professor, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prof. Shahid Rasool, the vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, has said that the vaccination ratio in Karachi has been only 40 percent, which is very low for a mega city having very large population.

Shahid Rasool advised maximum genome sequencing to confirm the Omicron variant cases adding that ” Delta strain of the coronavirus is also spreading alongside with Omicron”.

“The infection rate has enhanced to eight percent this week, the lock-down could be imposed in case of further increase in the positivity rate,” the vice chancellor said.

“The government has to take decision on it, however, the lock-down decision will likely to be taken after increase in the Covid-19 infection rate,” Prof Shahid Rasool said.

He said that the hospitals have not yet been overwhelmed with the patients,”We have to boost the vaccination and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he suggested.

