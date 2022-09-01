Let’s Talk: can IMF loan save calamity-hit Pakistan?

Cataclysmic floods push Pakistan back by decades in terms of development, infrastructure and economic stability.

Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion. I want to thank the Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 29, 2022

While IMF approves remainder of loan which Pakistan desperately needed to evade default, the by and large deluged country looks at aids and support to rehabilitate 33 million affected people and its one-third inundated land.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed – with millions more lives shattered. This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

Will there be officially-taken and sustainable steps to:

1) not only provide ration-bags, tents for makeshift relief, but to rehabilitate survivors whose houses, livelihoods and sustenance have been directly impacted,

Imtiaz supermarket in #Karachi is selling tomatoes Rs490 per kilogram. A customer cannot buy more than two kilograms at a time. #PakistanFloods have destroyed crops at 28,45046 of total 4248325 acre cultivable land in #Sindh. A Food security crisis is looming #Sindhfloods — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) August 29, 2022

2) reconstruct roads & bridges that connect communities, &

3) Make sure no epidemics and infectious diseases breakout from deluged areas as endemic in stagnant waters,

ALSO SEE: Karachi water crisis: diagnosis, mafia & victims

4) make global north recompense for crimes committed against humanity & climate whose brunt is borne by Pakistan or will world organizations will keep on pattering and beating around the bush.

We discuss women’s health and sanitation issues, & government’s malpractices, too.

Comments