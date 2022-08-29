Letter controversy: Taimur Jhagra challenges Miftah Ismail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has challenged Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to provide evidence after levelling allegations of sending a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to create hurdles in the loan program, ARY News reported on Monday.

Challenging Miftah Ismail, Taimur Jhagra said that he would tender his resignation if the finance minister proved his allegations for sending a letter to the IMF.

Reacting to Ismail’s press conference, he said that Miftah should tender his resignation if he turns out a liar. He added that he will continue fighting for the rights of his province and the country. The KP finance minister said that Miftah Ismail knew well that he did not send any letter to the IMF.

While talking to ARY News, Jhagra said that if the federal finance minister wants to talk about the letter then he should start from the June meeting. He detailed that he discussed the issues of the tribal districts with Ismail and kept reminding his promises to the tribal people but he did not pay any attention.

“It is completely wrong to release a portion of the telephonic conversation instead of its complete version to make people controversial. The complete version of the audio regarding the letter should be released.”

The KP finance minister said that the incumbent government should make a law to record the telephonic conversation of the government employees.

“I have definitely written a letter to the Centre in which I mentioned tribal districts but no talks are being held regarding the tribal people.”

Jhagra said that $10 billion was required for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

