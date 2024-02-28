Letter to IMF aimed at drawing attention to political instability: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali said that the letter written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is aimed at drawing the latter’s attention towards political instability in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Barrister Gohar Ali said that the PTI has officially approached the IMF through the latter and reminded it that free and fair elections was one of the conditions for the IMF package to Pakistan.

“The PTI founder’s letter has formally been sent to the IMF. We just reminded the IMF that holding transparent elections was the condition for a bailout package,” he added.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that Pakistan is facing political and economic challenges. “The PTI wants Pakistan to be developed and prosperous,” he added.

He said that the PTI and its founder did not want the IMF programme to be halted but just drew its attention toward political instability in the country. “Putting Pakistan on the path of development is PTI’s ideology,” he asserted.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that Pakistan would now move towards ‘real’ democracy. He said that even those who are going to form the governments in centre as well as provinces know that they have a ‘fake’ mandate.

Speaking on the occasion, Muzammil Aslam said that the IMF officials wanted to meet the PTI leaders in November during the first review of its programme.

“The PTI leaders met the IMF officials despite the arrest of the founder. If we did not cooperate, the IMF program would not have been given,” Muzamil Aslam added.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan-founded PTI asked the IMF to factor in the country’s political stability in any further bailout talks, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

According to international news agency Reuters, PTI has sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position, two senior sources in the party said, adding more details would be made public in due course.

The IMF has yet to receive the letter, the lender said in an email to the news agency.