Lettergate: Govt to form commission to investigate ‘foreign conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N led federal government Thursday has decided to form a commission to probe the lettergate conspiracy that led to Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister.

The announcement was made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Talking about the commission, the federal minister said that the commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently.

The head of the commission will be someone at whom no one will be able to point fingers, Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

Aurangzeb said that the cabinet will approve the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission in the next cabinet meeting. She further said that everything will be cleared once the report comes which will also be shown to the nation.

Calling the alleged foreign conspiracy a lie, Aurangzeb said this is to save former PM’s wife Bushra Bibi’s close aide Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wrote letters to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the lettergate conspiracy which according to PTI chief is “conspiracy” against his government.

‘No foreign conspiracy found’

Recently, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the “threatening” telegram received from Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting (during former PM Imran Khan’s government).

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” the NSC statement reads.

