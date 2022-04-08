Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Lettergate: Lt Gen (r) Tariq Khan excuses himself from heading commission

test

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan on Friday excused himself from heading the probe commission announced by the federal government to probe the alleged lettergate which reportedly points towards regime change in Pakistan through a ‘no-confidence vote,’ ARY News reported, citing sources. 

Well-informed sources said that Lt General retired Tariq Khan excused himself from heading the commission for personal reasons.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced the federal cabinet has formed a commission to investigate the alleged foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader told media that Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan will lead the commission which will probe the alleged “threatening memo.”

Read more: GOVERNMENT FORMS COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE “FOREIGN CONSPIRACY”

Fawad Chaudhry said the commission will look into the lettergate and who the conspiracy hatched within the country. 

Lettergate

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

Read more: Bringing No-confidence motion again will cause political crisis

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

The opposition parties got accused of supporting the conspirators. It resulted in the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly ruling out their no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.