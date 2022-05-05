Lettergate: PTI rejects commission over ‘conspiracy’ investigation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership on Thursday opposed the government’s decision of forming a commission to probe whether there was a conspiracy to oust Imran Khan.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party will only accept an independent judicial commission, which would hold in-camera sessions. They added they will not allow foreign

powers to use the country’s basis and corridors for their interests.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the alleged conspiracy started when former prime minister Imran Khan said “Absolutely Not” and ended with his ousting.

He said bringing a government into power with the help of foreign countries is extremely concerning.

He asked what can be bigger than the breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty. He said that people will protest in Islamabad over it.

Fawad Chaudhry said that country’s economy is at a standstill, He said the prices are at a three-year high. He said power shortage is the major problem in the country.

He criticized the ruling coalition for not appointing an emergency as yet.

He said the call for the long march will be made after May 20. He said that the government is spending its final couple of weeks in power.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, speaking about the formation of the commission, said an unbiased probe will take place.

The head of the commission will be someone at whom no one will be able to point fingers, Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

Aurangzeb said that the cabinet will approve the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission in the next cabinet meeting. She further said that everything will be cleared once the report comes which will also be shown to the nation.

