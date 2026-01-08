Level Up Your WhatsApp Group Chats With New Member Tags, Text Stickers, and More

It’s a new year, and it’s the perfect time to enhance your group chats. WhatsApp group chats make it easy to stay connected with your loved ones, regardless of the devices they use—whether you’re sharing New Year’s resolutions, planning for an upcoming celebration, or strategizing to win your football league.

Today, WhatsApp is introducing new features that will improve communication and self-expression in group chats.

Member tags

We all wear different hats, and sometimes you want to give that more context in a group chat. Now you can give yourself a tag that tells the group what your role is, and it can be customized for each group you’re in. So you can be “Anna’s Dad” in one group, and “Goalkeeper” in another.

Text stickers: For the messages you want to really stand out, you can now turn any word into a sticker by typing your text into Sticker Search. You can also add newly created stickers directly to your sticker packs instead of having to send them in a chat first.

Event reminders

Now, when you create and send an event in your group chat, you can set custom early reminders for your invitees. This helps everyone remember to commute to the party you’re hosting or hop on the call at the right time, depending on the event type.

These new updates join a bunch of great features WhatsApp has launched over the years to bring groups closer together – like sharing large files up to 2GB, HD media, screen sharing, voice chats, and more. WhatsApp believes it offers the best group chat experience, and they are committed to making it even better.