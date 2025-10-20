Leverkusen wary of world's best PSG

Bayer Leverkusen, who are still rebuilding after a turbulent summer, face perhaps the toughest test in club football when they host European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

After the most successful period in the German club’s 120-year-old history, which included an unbeaten league and cup double and a run to the Europa League final in 2023/24, Leverkusen lost coach Xabi Alonso and several first teamers in the summer.

Alonso’s successor Erik ten Hag was sacked after just two league matches, with Dane Kasper Hjulmand since tasked with bedding in almost a starting XI of new arrivals.

Of those, France defender Loic Bade has quickly made an impression, already calling the shots in central defence.

In an interview with AFP, Paris-born Bade said that Leverkusen needed to be wary of the French giants, calling PSG “the best team in the world right now”.

Bade, who came through the junior ranks at Paris FC and then Le Havre, overcame an unhappy loan stint at Nottingham Forest before moving to Sevilla and winning the Europa League.

He was called up to the France squad for the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning silver, and made his full international bow earlier this year.

At Leverkusen, Bade was tasked with replacing Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah, who moved to Bayern Munich.

“I’m playing against my hometown club,” Bade said, adding that “of course, this match is a little bit close to my heart.

“I think they’re the best in the world right now, even with the injuries they have.”

With just a month between being on the losing side in the Club World Cup final and the season kicking off with the UEFA Super Cup, PSG have been hit by a wave of injuries.

Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves have all spent time on the sidelines, while Champions League final man-of-the-match Desire Doue returned in Friday’s 3-3 draw with Strasbourg.

“Despite the absences, they have a very large squad and a great coach,” said Bade.

Leverkusen are still finding their feet in the Champions League, having drawn two from two. The 2002 Champions League finalists came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at FC Copenhagen, and were then held to a 1-1 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Leverkusen are yet to lose in seven games since Hjulmand took over, but face a tougher test against an albeit depleted PSG.

The European champions have started slowly in the league this season, dropping seven points in their opening eight games to sit in an unfamiliar second spot.

But the Parisians have won two from two in the Champions League, at home against Atalanta and away at Barcelona. AFP