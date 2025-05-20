Levi Strauss to sell Dockers

Levi Strauss on Tuesday said it will sell its Dockers apparel brand to Reebok and Van Heusen owner Authentic Brands Group for $311 million to focus on its flagship Levi’s brand and the Beyond Yoga activewear line.

Last October, Levi Strauss announced its intention to sell the underperforming Dockers brand to concentrate on its core brands and boost sales through its direct-to-consumer stores at full price.

“The Dockers transaction further aligns our portfolio with our strategic priorities, focusing on our direct-to-consumer (DTC) first approach, growing our international presence and investing in opportunities across women’s and denim lifestyle,” Levi CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Dockers’ products accounted for 5% of its net revenues in each of the fiscal years 2024, 2023 and 2022, according to company filings.

The sale is expected to finalize by the end of July for the U.S. and Canada operations, with the remaining global operations closing by January 2026.

The company plans to use $100 million of the cash proceeds for share repurchases.

About the Brands

Levi Strauss & Co. is a renowned American clothing company best known for its denim products, particularly its iconic blue jeans. Founded in 1853 by Levi Strauss, the company has a rich history of innovation and style, evolving from selling dry goods to miners during the California Gold Rush to becoming a global leader in apparel. Over the years, Levi’s has expanded its product lines beyond jeans to include various clothing items for men, women, and children, while maintaining its commitment to quality, durability, and fashion.

Dockers is a brand owned by Levi Strauss & Co., introduced in 1986 as a line of casual, comfortable clothing, particularly known for its khaki pants. Dockers quickly gained popularity for its relaxed fit, versatility, and stylish appeal, targeting the business casual market. The brand became synonymous with smart, everyday wear, offering a range of products including pants, shirts, and jackets. Dockers helped Levi Strauss & Co. diversify its portfolio beyond denim, catering to changing consumer preferences and workplace dress codes. Today, Dockers remains a popular choice for those seeking comfortable, fashionable clothing suitable for both professional and casual settings.