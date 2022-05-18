Levies get investigation powers for first time in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Levies Force have been given investigation powers for the first time in the province after the Balochistan High Court declared the appointment of tehsildars in B-areas as investigators illegal, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written by director-general Balochistan Levies Force, the deputy commissioners have been directed to appoint investigation officers in the Levies stations.

“The investigation officer should be ranked naib risaldar and should have required academic qualification,” the letter said and added that in case of shortage of investigators, an investigation officer should be given charge of more than one levies station.

The letter also directed against allowing tehsildars and naib tehsildars to conduct investigations and directed Levies IOs to get record of the cases from them in a week.

Recently, the Supreme Court has also upheld the Balochistan High Court’s decision to declare appointment of tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the paramilitary force as illegal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the appeal of the Balochistan government against the verdict of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and decided to upheld the decision.

