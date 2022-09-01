Levy on petrol hiked to Rs37.50 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has hiked levy on petrol to Rs37.50 per litre after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced to increase fuel prices by Rs10 per litre for the first half of September 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the levy on petroleum was hiked by Rs17.50 per litre, bringing it to Rs37.50 per litre. The PSO exchange adjustment was hiked by Rs0.41 per litre on petrol, bringing it to Rs8.43 per litre.

On high speed diesel, the exchange adjustment was hiked to Rs 5.87 per litre after an increase of Rs2.24 litre while levy on it was declined from Rs10 per litre to Rs7.50 per litre.

The petroleum levy on light diesel and kerosene oil remained unchanged at Rs10 per litre.

Hike in fuel prices

The federal government once again jacked up the prices of petroleum products by Rs10 per litre for the first half of September 2022 on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol saw an increase of Rs2.07, high-speed diesel by Rs2.99 per litre. The price of kerosene oil increased up to Rs10.92 per litre while light diesel jacked up by Rs9.79.

After the recent hike, petrol will now be priced at Rs235.98, followed by high-speed diesel at Rs247.43, kerosene oil at Rs210.32 and light diesel at Rs201.54.

Last time, the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre for the last 16 days of August 2022.

