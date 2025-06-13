Lewis Pullman looks to join father Bill in ‘Spaceballs’ sequel

Rising Hollywood actor Lewis Pullman is reportedly in discussion to join his father Bill in the ‘Spaceballs’ sequel.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, best known for his roles in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Marvel Studios’ ‘The Thunderbolts*’, will play a character named Starburst, the son of Queen Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and Lone Starr (Bill Pullman).

Veteran Hollywood actor-filmmaker Bill Pullman, who directed the original ‘Spaceballs’ in 1987, will return as Yogurt alongside newcomers Josh Gad and Keke Palmer.

Palmer is reportedly roped in to portray the role of Destiny in the upcoming ‘Spaceballs’ sequel.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Josh Gad, the film is reportedly eyeing Lewis Pullman to play Starr’s son in the film.

Lewis Pullman made his acting debut opposite his father Bill Pullman in the western ‘The Ballad of Lefty Brown.’

The Hollywood actor has since starred in several films and series, and has also earned an Emmy nomination for ‘Lessons in Chemistry.’

Lewis Pullman recently opened up on his attempts to distance his acting career from his father.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this on my own and was very stubborn, and I’m so glad that I got over whatever that was because now it’s such a gift to be able to share different experiences with my dad and get advice from him,” he said in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Spaceballs 2’ have not revealed any plot details other than a provisional logline infused with Brooks-era humour describing the upcoming sequel as, “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”