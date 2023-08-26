LG by-polls on vacant seats in KP tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Local government by-polls on vacant seats of different categories in 65 villages and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The by-elections will be held in 21 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

256 polling stations have been established for this purpose. 159 polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive, while 84 as sensitive polling stations.

The polling will begin at eight in the morning and will continue till five in the evening without any break.

Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of security forces at polling stations to maintain law and order and guarantee a peaceful voting experience.