LG by-polls schedule notified

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the local government (LG) by-polls schedule for four districts of Sindh including Karachi, Khairpur and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The LG by-polls will be held in Karachi East, Karachi West, Khairpur and Hyderabad districts on November 5.

The by-polls will be held on four seats of the union councils (UCs) in the said districts. The ECP spokesperson said that nominations will be received on October 10.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled the schedule for Sindh Local Government (LG) by-polls on UC chairmen and vice chairmen seats.

According to the ECP, the Sindh LG by-polls will be held on November 5 to elect the nine Union Council (UC) chairmen and 16 vice chairmen across Sindh.

The by-polls will be held on 74 general seats across the province. The submission of nominations will be completed on October 7.

Moreover, the commission also unveiled schedule for LG polls on 812 reserved seats in 29 districts. The last date for the submission of the nominations will be October 7 and the polling will be held on October 20.