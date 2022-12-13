LG elections: AJK EC unveils re-polling schedule

MUZAFFARABAD: After the conclusion of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) local government (LG) polls, the election commission has unveiled the re-polling in those constituencies where candidates have passed away or the polling process was interrupted for some reasons, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The region’s election commission announced that re-polling in selected constituencies would be held on December 25, Sunday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The returning officer (RO) will receive nominations papers from the candidates from December 14 to 15, whereas, the scrutiny process will be completed by December 16 from 8 am to 2: pm.

The list of the eligible candidates will be issued on December 16, whereas, the appeals will be filed to the appellate tribunal against the rejection of the nomination papers.

The last date for filing appeals is December 17 till 2:00 pm. The appellate tribunal will conduct hearings and give verdicts on the appeals on December 19 from 9 am to 2 pm.

The candidates could announce their withdrawal from the LG polls till December 19, 3 pm. The AJK EC will allot election symbols to the candidates on December 19 till 4 pm.

