LG elections: Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s son attacked in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Son of former chief minister Sindh and SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim was injured on Sunday after being attacked allegedly by PPP activists in Tharparkar during local government elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Arbab Inayatullah was attacked at the Bacho Bhoot polling station in Kaloi area of Mithi with GDA leaders blaming the PPP for being behind the incident.

Just spoke to Ex CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim!

His son Arbab Innayatullah was attacked just now by #ZardariMafia goons at a polling station in Kaloi, Mithi in Tharparkar

Law enforcement & ECP no where in sight, except Sindh Police who are actually protecting the attackers! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) June 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that polling is underway in 14 districts of the Sindh province for the first phase of the local government elections amid strict security measures being taken to avoid any untoward incident.

The polling will continue unabated until 5:00 pm in 14 districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others are vying for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in the districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a fight.

As per the ECP records, as many as 9,290 polling stations are being established in the 14 districts with 1,985 declared highly sensitive and 3,448 declared sensitive. More than 100,000 staffers are performing their duties to hold the elections.

Comments