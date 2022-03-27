LG elections: Govt cancels leaves of KP policemen

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has cancelled holidays of policemen in the wake of second phase of the local government elections scheduled in the province on March 31, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities shared that the leaves of the policemen across the province have been cancelled and IG KP has been directed to issue orders to the cops to report to concerned stations.

Those who are already on leaves are also directed to join duties, it said.

Previously it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering postponing second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) scheduled on March 31.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the ECP has expressed serious concerns over the continued violation of its code of conduct by federal and provincial ministers during electioneering for KP LG polls in 18 districts.

Due to continued violations, ECP is mulling over postponing second phase of LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said, adding that final decision regarding LG polls would be made soon.

