27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

LG Electronics launches $800 million dollar bond

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

South Korea’s LG Electronics has launched a dollar bond deal to raise $800 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

A 3-year bond will raise $500 million while a 5-year sustainable bond will raise $300 million, the term sheet showed.

LG Electronics did not respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

The 3-year bond’s launch price was 3-year Treasuries plus 95 basis points while the 5-year price was 5-year Treasuries plus 110 basis points.

Initial price guidance given to potential investors earlier for the 3-year bond was 135 basis points over 3-year Treasuries while for the 5-year bond, it was 150 basis points over 5-year Treasuries.

LG Electronics is one of the largest home appliance and TV makers in the world.

The company intends to use the cash raised from the 3-year bond for general operations, including investment, and refinancing maturing debt, the term sheet showed.

The 5-year bond is a sustainable bond and proceeds will spent on green and social projects.

LG Electronics said last year it plans to become a global top 10 company in vehicle components by more than doubling revenue to 20 trillion won ($14.53 billion) by 2030.

It also plans to strengthen its service platforms on its home appliance and TV businesses that generate recurring profits, such as media subscriptions and rentals

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.