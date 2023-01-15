LG polls: Clash between political workers in Chanesar Goth

KARACHI: Clashes were reported in different union councils (UC) of Karachi’s Chanesar Goth during the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In UC 8 of Chanesar Town, activists of two political parties, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), fought in a polling station.

PPP workers tortured a JI candidate for councillorship in the polling station which increased tension in the area.

Following the clash, the local leadership of both political parties made a contact to calm down the atmosphere of the polling station.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling concluded largely peacefully in 16 districts of Sindh during the second phase of local government (LG) polls today.

The second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in 16 districts remained largely peaceful except for some minor clashes reported in different localities.

Counting votes is underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, however, all eyes are on the results of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5 pm deadline.

