LG polls: ECP orders Sindh chief secretary for foolproof security

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the Sindh chief secretary to make foolproof security arrangements for local government (LG) polls in 24 districts, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission is going to hold LG polls on 91 seats of 59 councils on May 7. The ECP directed the Sindh chief secretary to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Moreover, by-polls will be held on one seat of municipal committee, 24 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen and 38 seats of general members.

292 out of 449 polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 157 were declared sensitive. 4,138 officials will perform election duties on 1,586 polling booths.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought security for local government (LG) elections in 24 districts of Sindh, scheduled to take place on May 7.

The electoral watchdog has penned down a letter to Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, seeking security for local government (LG) elections in 24 districts of the province.

In the letter, ECP pointed out that LG polls would take place on May 7, asking the provincial police chief to provide security at polling offices.

“Strict security arrangements should be made amid deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi”, the letter stated.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government (LG) by-elections in 24 districts of Sindh.

According to a notification, the electoral watchdog postponed the local government (LG) by-elections following the requests made by various political parties due to last Ashra of Holy Month of Ramazan.

“Under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections-58 and 229 of the Elections Act. 2017 and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to postpone the Local Government Bye-Elections of 1 & 2 phase in 26 districts of Sindh Province,” the notification stated.

