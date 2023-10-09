LG polls: GB prepares for new delimitations after 30 years

GILGIT: The election commission of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has started preparations for the new delimitations ahead of the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan sent a team of experts for the delimitation process at the request of the GB election commissioner.

The GB EC started training sessions for commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners.

Related: ECP reduces six KP seats in new delimitations

According to the GB EC, the training sessions were organised for the Gilgit-Diamer-Astore and Baltistan Divisions.

The master trainers director Mukhi Banu and deputy director Naveedur Rehman briefed basic regulations regarding the delimitation to the concerned commissioners.

“The training session for delimitations was launched in GB for the first time. We want to thank the GB government for going ahead with the new delimitations after 30 years. The training sessions will be continued from October 9 to 11,” said GB CEC Raja Shehbaz Khan.