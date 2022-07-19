LG polls: Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh cancelled

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh was cancelled due to the current political situation in Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Siddiqui has confirmed the development, saying that the former premier’s visit to Sindh was cancelled due to current political situation in Punjab.

Aftab Siddiqui further said that Imran Khan will address the rally on July 22 via video link.

Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan would visit Sindh ahead of the second phase of the local government (LG) elections in the province. Imran Khan was scheduled to address public gatherings in Hyderabad, Karachi and other cities.

The second phase of the LG polls in Sindh would be held on July 24. Voting would take place in a total of 16 districts in the Hyderabad and Karachi divisions of the province.

Meanwhile, on July 27, by-elections would be held in Karachi’s NA-245, which was vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

