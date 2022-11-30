LG polls in Punjab to be held in April 2023: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold local government (LG) elections in the fourth week of April 2023, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Islamabad with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

During the meeting, the secretary ECP told the gathering that the election commission will begin delimitation of constituencies for local government elections for the third time due to changes in the Punjab Local Govt Act.

The announcement came just two weeks after the election body had issued directives to concerned authorities to complete the arrangements for holding local government elections in Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan expressed outrage over the delaying tactics of the Punjab government for holding local government (LG) polls.

The CEC said that the commission had already completed the delimitation twice and the expenditures were proved to be a burden on the national exchequer.

The CEC said that the lack of seriousness and multiple amendments have delayed the LG polls. The CEC added that the commission will have to complete delimitation for the third time.

He added that the commission has only received draft rules regarding the election and delimitation, however, the relevant documents, maps and other data were not provided so far.

