LG polls: Interior secretary’s absence from key session irks ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the interior secretary’s absence from a key session regarding the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The key session of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for decisions regarding LG polls remained inconclusive due to absence of the interior secretary. The commission took strict notice of the interior secretary’s absence and sought clarification within four days.

The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the commission sought written clarification from the interior secretary. The commission will take departmental action against the interior secretary if he fails to submit the reply.

In another development today, the election commission decided to conduct LG polls in Mathra tehsil council, Peshawar district and Havelian on August 6. The spokesperson detailed that the seats fell vacant due to deaths of the chairmen of the tehsil councils.

The ECP high-ups were briefed that all preparations have been completed for the LG by-polls besides spotting security concerns in some areas.

The Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) told the commission that Pakistan Army contingents will be deployed alongside police officials during the LG polls.

The ECP secretary said that the provincial government is responsible for the security arrangements during the upcoming polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned two separate sessions for finalising the schedule of Punjab and Islamabad Local Government (LG) polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned a session for Islamabad LG polls on August 2. A letter was sent to the interior secretary, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad and chief commissioner for attending the session.

Moreover, the commission summoned a session to finalise date and schedule for the Punjab LG polls on August 3. Caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM), chief secretary, IG Punjab and LG secretary were asked to attend the upcoming session.

The ECP spokesperson said that delimitation process has been completed in Islamabad and Punjab.