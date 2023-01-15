LG polls: PPP claims taking lead on over 80 seats in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed to take lead on more than 80 seats of union committees (UCs) in Karachi as results continued to pour in after the conclusion of local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to PPP, the political party won 23 out of 30 UCs in three towns of District Malir. In District South, the PPP claimed to win 13 out of 25 UCs in two towns while the counting of votes is underway in three UCs.

Moreover, the political party claimed to win 18 out of 32 UCs in three towns of District Keamari, 12 seats in District East, 6 out of 8 UCs of Sohrab Goth Town District East, 5 in District West, four in District Central and three UCs in District Korangi.

The Pakistan People’s Party made a comeback in Lyari Town as it won 10 out of 13 UCs while elections were not held in a UC due to demise of a candidate, whereas, the result of another UC is due to be released.

Earlier, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab has claimed that his party was leading in the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, saying that the next Karachi Mayor will be a ‘Jiyala’.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab claimed that so far, the results of local government (LG) elections were showing that the next Karachi Mayor will be a ‘PPP’s Jiyala’.

“The people of Karachi have fully supported Bilawal Bhutto’s announcement,” he said, claiming that the PPP was leading in Saddar Town, Lyari Town, and Kemari Town.

He further said that the results of local government elections were being delayed in some areas of Karachi, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release the results as soon as possible.

