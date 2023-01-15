LG polls: PPP wins 98 UCs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won 98 Union Councils (UCs) in Hyderabad out of 160 in the second phase of local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 98 Union Councils (UCs) out of 160 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood in second position by winning 23 union councils. Moreover, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has so far won one union council.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling concluded largely peacefully in 16 districts of Sindh during the second phase of local government (LG) polls today.

The second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in 16 districts remained largely peaceful except for some minor clashes reported in different localities.

Counting votes is underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, however, all eyes are on the results of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5 pm deadline.

