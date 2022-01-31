LG polls second phase: PM calls for activating PTI workers in KP

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with several PTI MPAs called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political situation, ongoing development schemes, second phase of local government elections and party organization in the province were discussed.

The prime minister directed all representatives to mobilize party workers to ensure success in the second phase of the upcoming local body elections in the province.

The prime minister also urged the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to pace up their public interaction and campaign ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the PTI’s members of national and provincial assemblies, he called for mobilizing the party workers to intensify pre-election drive.

The meeting was attended by Communication Minister Murad Saeed, and members of National Assembly including Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rahman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Muhammad Nawaz Khan and Saleh Muhammad.

The members of provincial assemblies included Nazeer Ahmed Abbasi, Haji Qalander Khan Lodhi, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Zubair Khan Taj Muhammad, Wazirzada, Muhammad Azam Khan, Hamayun Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Shafiullah, Muhammad Deedar Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Syed Iqbal Mian, Shakeel Ahmed, Pir Musawar Khan, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, Babar Saleem Sawati, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Naseerullah Khan, Sharafat Ali, Azizullah Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Amjad Ali and Mohibullah Khan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced the schedule of second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 18 districts.

According to ECP, the second phase of elections would be held in 18 districts on March 27, 2022. The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 7-11 February, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on February 12 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until February 22.

