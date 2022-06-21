LG polls: Section 144 imposed across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed section-144 across the province to ensure conduct of local government elections in a peaceful manner, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Home Department, under Section-144, the display of arms, public rallies and gatherings, display of provocative banners and posters and entry of male agents in female polling stations and use of mobile in polling stations would be banned during local government elections on June 26 in 14 districts of Sindh.

Section-144 will remain in force for a period of two months, the notification stated.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

In the second phase, local bodies elections will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions. July 24 has been set as the polling day, according to a notification issued by the election monitoring body.

CEC seeks army security for by-polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Monday in a letter to COAS General Bajwa has sought military deployment during Sindh local bodies polls.

In a letter penned to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CEC requested the deployment of the military to ensure law and order during upcoming Sindh LG polls, by-elections on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly and NA-245 by-election.

Chief Election Commissioner hoped that Pakistan Army will continue discharging their best duties in the upcoming by-polls and local bodies elections in Sindh for maintaining law and order

