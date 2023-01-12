LG polls: Uncertainty looms as Sindh govt halts deployment of police

KARACHI: Uncertainty surrounding the local government (LG) election deepened as Sindh government has halted the deployment of police in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the Sindh government halted the deployment of police in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

Almost 63,000 police personnel were required for the security during LG polls in the two divisions. The personnel were summoned from Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The decision, in this regard, would be taken after the provincial cabinet meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a provincial cabinet meeting – chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah – was held in Karachi. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was also present at the meeting.

However, the session was adjourned till tomorrow 11am as the meeting failed to reach any conclusion regarding the local government (LG) elections.

Won’t let LG elections take place on Jan 15, threatens MQM-P

Earlier in the day, the reunited Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened that it would not let local government (LG) elections take place in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The announcement was made after Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee founder Dr Farooq Sattar announced to merge with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Addressing the press conference, Farooq Sattar lambasted the upcoming LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, saying that his party would stage the biggest dharna on Sharah-e-Faisal. “We will see how the Jan 15 elections will take place,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) petition to halt the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

