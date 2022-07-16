LG polls: Sindh police depart falls short of contingents

KARACHI: The Sindh police are short of contingents ahead of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections in the province, including Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Sindh police – in order the shortage of manpower – has approached private security companies to hire guards to perform duties on elections day.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has penned down a letter to All Pakistan Security Agencies Association (APSAA) for deployment of private security guards ahead of LG polls.

“Services of private security guards during the polling day from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm to assists local police outside the polling stations are required for the forthcoming Local Government Elections 2022,” the Karachi Police Chief wrote in the letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling for remaining 16 districts of the province is scheduled for July 24. The LG polls will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions’ 16 districts including Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal.

Amidst incidents of violence, and clashes, the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won with a big margin in the first phase of Sindh LG polls in 14 districts of the province, according to the unofficial results.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 487 sets of Town Committees during the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second with 78 seats, Independents third with 60 Town Committees seats, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fourth with 12 seats.

