LHC Bar challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court Bar has challenged the 26th Constitutional Amendment in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hamid Khan has filed a constitutional petition of the LHC Bar in the apex court seeking the court to declare various clauses of the 26th Amendment as unconstitutional.

Petitioner pleads to the court to declare section 7,9,10,12,13,14, as well as section 16,17 and 21 as unconstitutional.

The petitioner has also requested to the court to declare the steps taken under various sections of the said constitutional amendment as unconstitutional.

It has also been pleaded to the court that the judicial commission and other steps should be restrained until the petition has been pending.

The federation, judicial commission, the National Assembly, Senate, Speaker National Assembly and the President have been made respondents in the petition.